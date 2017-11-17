What Next For Saint Lucia’s Film Industry?

Colin Weekes and Darnel Kendal John, are two filmmakers who have taken up the daunting task of breathing life into the local film industry. Colin who manages the company Dove productions and five years ago established the Caribbean Youth Film Festival bonded with Darnel, Audio and Visual Film Association founder and creator of internationally screened projects like the 2016 released documentary Who Are You?, solely on the basis of their love for the art of filmmaking. The two were eager to share the ins and outs of their journeys thus far, inclusive of triumphs and challenges as well as the game changing potential of the budding industry. Look out for their story in this week’s issue of The STAR newspaper!