No More Pacific War

This day, October 12th 2017, marks 525 years since the arrival of Europeans in the Americas. The people whom they met in the Americas, the Caribbean, Central and South America, had themselves arrived from across the Pacific, to be precise, the North Western Pacific Rim: the regions of North and South Korea, Japan, Mongolia, parts of China. The following is a declaration in response to the growing threat of war and genocide in the North Western Pacific Rim.

Cognisant of the bloody acts of repression and genocide conducted against the descendants of the North Western Pacific Rim, the regions of North and South Korea, Japan, amongst others, who migrated across the Pacific and Alaskan Straits and settled in the Americas millennia ago; and cognisant of the incursion into this area of overwhelming US air and naval forces; and cognisant of the US self-declared military Pivot to China, and recent acts of verbal violence threatening the peoples, lands and communities of this region; and cognisant of the historical acts of genocide in this region and North East Asia between 1945 and 1980, provoked in the main by foreign powers, the following is hereby declared:

1. That the rights of the peoples of the North Western Pacific Rim, North and South Korea, Japan, China, and their descendants everywhere, particularly in the North, Central, South Americas and the Caribbean, be acknowledged and their future not any further compromised by genocide, terror and war.

2. That no further acts of violence by foreign aggressors be conducted against the people of North Korea, or other nations in this vulnerable region of the North Western Pacific Rim.

3. That nations with an immediate security interest in this region, Japan, South Korea, China, Russia, Pakistan and India, take a committed and urgent stand denouncing any form of violence as a means to resolve the current impasse between the United States and North Korea.

4. That the United Nations denounce and urgently move towards abrogating any act of unilateral hostile action against North Korea, South Korea, Japan, by either, any of these parties themselves, or any foreign power.

5. That the members of the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago, led by the Honourable Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition, issue a joint declaration condemning any hostile actions in this region, as a means of resolving the current imbroglio.

6. That the Honourable Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition use their past and present powers as Caricom leaders and chairs to communicate with Caricom, Caribbean and Latin American leaders to issue a common position on this urgent global matter. (Declaring something, Caribbean and Caricom heads, chair, is the beginning of being something – monetary and economic revival.)

7. That the nuclear weapon holders, India, Pakistan, France, Great Britain, the US, Russia, China, Israel take urgent steps, working under frameworks and guidelines established in non-Proliferation and de-Nuclearization agreements, to reduce their nuclear stocks; which constitute the gravest threat to the planet’s lands, peoples communities.

Genocide, in the name of salvation, democracy, freedom, national doctrine, provocation and nation security interests must be condemned anywhere and everywhere. The North Western Pacific must not be converted into another sphere of hemispheric holocaust provoked by insurgent powers.

— Source: Wayne Kublalsingh