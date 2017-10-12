SLASPA Appoints Chief Operating Officer

The Saint Lucia Air & Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA) has appointed Mrs. Grace Parkinson as its Chief Operating Officer. As Chief Operating Officer, one of Mrs. Parkinson’s key responsibilities is to assist the General Manager/Chief Executive Officer with coordinating the development and implementation of SLASPA’s strategic goals and objectives as well as assist with the overall management of the organization. She is also expected to advise the General Manager and key members of Senior Management on matters of financial planning, budgeting, cash flow, investment priorities and organizational policy administration.

Mrs. Parkinson is also charged with the responsibility of coordinating key initiatives that are critical to the repositioning of SLASPA in the interest of making its Port Services more competitive and relevant and reducing operational costs while increasing internal efficiencies.

Mrs. Parkinson spent the last ten years as SLASPA’s Director of Information Systems and in that role gained the benefit of a holistic understanding of the organization’s core operations as she was instrumental in implementing appropriate cost effective technology solutions that transformed SLASPA’s operations at the airports and seaports. She has worked with team members at all levels in the organization as well as industry partners and stakeholders, to provide them with relevant information systems and technology solutions that have added value and improved efficiency in their daily operations over the years.

Mrs. Parkinson holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration and has and continues to display strong leadership and excellent people management skills, and SLASPA has no doubt that she will execute her mandate with the highest levels of professionalism and competence. Mrs. Parkinson is SLASPA’s first Chief Operating Officer. The Council, Management and Staff of SLASPA welcome Mrs. Parkinson in her new role.