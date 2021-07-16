Nomination Day: 45 to contest Saint Lucia’s General Election

Forty-five candidates have been nominated for Saint Lucia’s general election on July 26, the Electoral Department has reported. Nomination Day was held today, July 16. The incumbent United Workers Party headed by Prime Minister Allen Chastanet will field seventeen candidates, whilst the Philip J. Pierre-led Saint Lucia Labour Party, fifteen. (Earlier this week, Pierre announced that the party would not contest Castries North and Castries Central.)
The revamped National Green Party— spearheaded by activists Andre de Caires and Aaron Alexander— will put up eight.
Five independent candidates will also feature on the ballot paper: Stephenson King, Richard Frederick, Nathalbert George, Michael St. Catherine and Melanie Fraites.
This will be Saint Lucia’s eleventh general election post-independence.
Below is the finalized list of nominated candidates courtesy the Electoral Department:
Gros Islet:
Lenard ‘Spider’ Montoute -UWP (incumbent)
Kenson Casimir -SLP
Andre de Caires -NGP
Babonneau:
Ezechiel Joseph- UWP (incumbent)
Virginia Albert-Poyotte- SLP
Castries North:
Stephenson King -Independent (incumbent)
Jeannine Giraudy-McIntyre- UWP
Daisy Anna St. Rose -NGP
Nathalbert George- Independent
Castries East:
Philip J. Pierre -SLP (incumbent)
Fortuna Belrose – UWP
Ubaidullah Muhammad -NGP
Castries Central:
Sarah Flood Beaubrun -UWP (incumbent)
Richard Frederick- Independent
Aaron Alexander -NGP
Castries South:
Ernest Hilaire -SLP (incumbent)
Bertrand Johannes – UWP
Raffaele Cantoni- NGP
Castries Southeast:
Guy Joseph -UWP (incumbent)
Joachim Henry- SLP
Dennery North:
Shawn Edward- SLP (incumbent)
Angelina Polius -UWP
Wendell George- NGP
Dennery South:
Edmund Estephane- UWP (incumbent)
Alfred Prospere- SLP
Choiseul:
Bradley Felix – UWP (incumbent)
Dr. Pauline Antoine-Prospere – SLP
Gilbertha St. Rose- NGP
Anse La Raye/Canaries:
Dominic Fedee – UWP (incumbent)
Wayne Girard- SLP
Avalan Joseph- NGP
Micoud North:
Gale Rigobert -UWP (incumbent)
Jeremiah Norbert -SLP
Michael St. Catherine – Independent
Micoud South:
Allen Chastanet- UWP (incumbent)
Guibion Ferdinand-SLP
Melanie Fraites- Independent
Laborie:
Alva Baptiste-SLP (incumbent)
Francissco Jn. Pierre -UWP
Soufriere:
Herold Stanislas -UWP (incumbent)
Emma Hippolyte- SLP
Vieux Forth North:
Moses Jn. Baptiste- SLP (incumbent)
Vincent London -UWP
Vieux Fort South:
Dr. Kenny Anthony- SLP (incumbent)
Hermangild Francis- UWP