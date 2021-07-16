Nomination Day: 45 to contest Saint Lucia’s General Election

Advertisement

Forty-five candidates have been nominated for Saint Lucia’s general election on July 26, the Electoral Department has reported. Nomination Day was held today, July 16. The incumbent United Workers Party headed by Prime Minister Allen Chastanet will field seventeen candidates, whilst the Philip J. Pierre-led Saint Lucia Labour Party, fifteen. (Earlier this week, Pierre announced that the party would not contest Castries North and Castries Central.)

(Left to right) Allen Chastanet, Philip J. Pierre, Richard Frederick, Stephenson King and Andre de Caires.

The revamped National Green Party— spearheaded by activists Andre de Caires and Aaron Alexander— will put up eight.

Five independent candidates will also feature on the ballot paper: Stephenson King, Richard Frederick, Nathalbert George, Michael St. Catherine and Melanie Fraites.

Advertisement

This will be Saint Lucia’s eleventh general election post-independence.

Below is the finalized list of nominated candidates courtesy the Electoral Department:

Gros Islet:

Lenard ‘Spider’ Montoute -UWP (incumbent)

Kenson Casimir -SLP

Andre de Caires -NGP

Babonneau:

Ezechiel Joseph- UWP (incumbent)

Virginia Albert-Poyotte- SLP

Castries North:

Stephenson King -Independent (incumbent)

Jeannine Giraudy-McIntyre- UWP

Daisy Anna St. Rose -NGP

Nathalbert George- Independent

Castries East:

Philip J. Pierre -SLP (incumbent)

Fortuna Belrose – UWP

Ubaidullah Muhammad -NGP

Castries Central:

Sarah Flood Beaubrun -UWP (incumbent)

Richard Frederick- Independent

Aaron Alexander -NGP

Castries South:

Ernest Hilaire -SLP (incumbent)

Bertrand Johannes – UWP

Raffaele Cantoni- NGP

Castries Southeast:

Guy Joseph -UWP (incumbent)

Joachim Henry- SLP

Dennery North:

Shawn Edward- SLP (incumbent)

Angelina Polius -UWP

Wendell George- NGP

Dennery South:

Edmund Estephane- UWP (incumbent)

Alfred Prospere- SLP

Choiseul:

Bradley Felix – UWP (incumbent)

Dr. Pauline Antoine-Prospere – SLP

Gilbertha St. Rose- NGP

Anse La Raye/Canaries:

Dominic Fedee – UWP (incumbent)

Wayne Girard- SLP

Avalan Joseph- NGP

Micoud North:

Gale Rigobert -UWP (incumbent)

Jeremiah Norbert -SLP

Michael St. Catherine – Independent

Micoud South:

Allen Chastanet- UWP (incumbent)

Guibion Ferdinand-SLP

Melanie Fraites- Independent

Laborie:

Alva Baptiste-SLP (incumbent)

Francissco Jn. Pierre -UWP

Soufriere:

Herold Stanislas -UWP (incumbent)

Emma Hippolyte- SLP

Vieux Forth North:

Moses Jn. Baptiste- SLP (incumbent)

Vincent London -UWP

Vieux Fort South:

Dr. Kenny Anthony- SLP (incumbent)

Hermangild Francis- UWP