Saint Lucia welcomes 116 more Cruise Visitors

(Saint Lucia Tourism Authority)- Saint Lucia’s gradual and responsible reintroduction of the cruise sector is steadily gaining momentum as 116 more cruise visitors were welcomed to Saint Lucia today aboard Seaborn Odyssey. The vessel was anchored just outside of Rodney Bay and visitors and staff were brought to shore at the Pigeon Island National Landmark via tender.

On hand to welcome the vessel were Cruise Agents- Cox and Company Limited, Management at the Saint Lucia National Trust, and staff of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA).

In marking this momentous occasion, commemorative plaques were exchanged on-site between SLTA’s Senior Sales Manager-Richard Moss, Marketing Manager- Christopher Gustave, Cox and Company’s CEO- Matthew Beaubrun, and Seaborn Odyssey’s Captain- Krasimir Radev.

“Today we take another step towards the solidification and rebuilding of confidence in another sector of the tourism industry. More responsible cruise calls in such proximity speaks of the strong confidence that our partners have in our destination, protocols, and people”, said Richard Moss- Senior Sales Manager USA.

All visitors were screened by Port Health Authorities and issued with wristbands prior to departure to the various sites and attractions.

Since the reintroduction of the cruise sector on June 29, one thousand and seventy-five (1,075) visitors have since graced our shores.

The SLTA and The Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA) in working with all cruise lines to finalize their schedules, additional cruise calls are set for July 20, 21, and 26. Nine calls are already scheduled for August and the following months are also projecting strongly. 38 calls have already been scheduled for November and 74 for December 2021.

All efforts are geared towards keeping Saint Lucia safe at every stage of the reintroduction of the sector.