Phenomenal Launch for CAMPARI ‘Road to Trini Carnival’ Promotion!

It was wall-to-wall excitement at the Verve car park in Rodney Bay on the night of Saturday November 4, when Campari held the public launch of its ‘Road to Trini Carnival 2018’ promotion. The event, which was a major success, saw a huge crowd soaking in the Soca treat from the performers and DJs on the night.

The Campari ‘Road to Trini Carnival 2018’ promotion will afford consumers the opportunity to play mas during Trinidad & Tobago’s carnival in 2018.

The interactive process to win is just three simple steps. First, consumers are required to purchase any bottle of Campari from now until December 15. They are then given an experience card with an entry code. The next step is to text the code to the number provided or download the Campari XPerience App and follow the instructions.

After the grand draw in December one lucky winner and a friend will win two costumes for an experience of a lifetime in the Rogue section of the Tribe Carnival Band. The prize will include airfare, accommodation, ground transportation and VIP access to all Campari events.

On Saturday consumers had a chance to interact with Campari in all its amazing facets – from cocktails and Negroni, blended in with soda, citrus or on the rocks, all the while enjoying the pulsating rhythms of the adrenaline that drives Carnival – Soca music.

“We were very happy with the turnout on Saturday and how smoothly everything went, and for that I want to thank all the patrons, the artistes, the DJs, the media, our team from Jamaica and everyone who made this ‘Road to Trinidad Carnival’ promotion launch the success that it was,” said an elated Denver Alcee, Brand Manager for Campari and Peter & Company Distribution.

Taking to the stage on Saturday evening were the sound crew A1 Jugglers who were followed by Shemmy J and Nerdy performing ‘Bouncing’ and other hits. Ezra the Fun Machine then pumped up some of his power Soca hits, as did Saint Lucia’s Soca ambassador, Ricky T, who doused the fired up audience with a number of his tracks including ‘Sully’.

Then it was the turn of the newly named brand ambassador for Campari, Bunji Garlin, who wowed the massive crowd, from ‘Big Bad Soca’ to his signature ‘Fete’. During his performance Bunji Garlin also ‘free-styled’ his support for Campari and the fact that he is part Saint Lucian and part Trinidadian.

At one point, Ricky T and Bunji Garlin hopped onto a Looshan Kuduro rhythm with some impromptu lyrics which were well received by the audience.

And all that was left was for DJ Sir Lancealot to give the audience a brilliant send off with his eclectic and engaging mix, sometime after 2 am.

Saturday’s event was truly a reflection of the greatness and uniqueness for which Campari is known. After such a phenomenal launch, there is no doubt that the ‘Road to Trini Carnival 2018’ will be paved with pleasure, passion and lots of Campari, enjoyed responsibly, of course.