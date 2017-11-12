Saint Lucia To Be Represented at 66th Anniversary Miss Universe Pageant

The rich cultural diversity of Saint Lucia will be showcased internationally when Saint Lucia joins over 100 countries fielding representatives to the 2017 Miss Universe Pageant.

Saint Lucia’s representative to the 66th anniversary pageant set for November 26 in Las Vegas, USA is beauty and youth advocate Louise Victor. A past president of the National Youth Council and a national Carnival Queen, Victor is an acclaimed social activist and a 2017 Chevening scholar persuing studies in International Public Relations and Global Communications Management at Cardiff University in Wales.

Miss Universe is the most prestigious spectacle in the world of pageantry. However, the event has transcended from being just another beauty pageant to one of the biggest platforms for social and economic empowerment for women. Victor won the title of Miss Universe Saint Lucia on July 31, 2017.

“A confident woman has the power to make real change, starting in her local community, with the potential to reach a global audience,” Victor said. “It’s against this backdrop I encourage every woman to get out of her comfort zone, be herself, and continue to define what it means to be confidently beautiful.”

National Director for the pageant, Joycie Mederick says, “Annually nearly ten thousand young women participate in Miss Universe pageant events. While it is a competition, the women who participate also learn to help one another and create a network of friends and colleagues on which to draw support.”

The competition runs for three weeks with contestants being challenged in various categories. These include interviews where delegates have an opportunity to promote their country or Island and raise awareness to their chosen causes, platforms and charities. The pageant includes a costume segment, which is considered the ‘Parade of Nations’. During the three-week long event, delegates will also compete in photo shoots for various global sponsors. The competition finals will be aired on FOX.

Saint Lucians both home and abroad are being encouraged to support the cause and vote by downloading the Miss Universe app via the Google Play Store for Android users and Apple store for iPhone users. Official dates for commencement of voting will be announced subsequently.

The Miss Universe title comes with a year-long contract, global travel representing the Miss Universe Organisation, as well as promoting the winner’s country.