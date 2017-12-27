Piaye Woulelaba Competition winners

The curtains came down on an exciting finals of the Msgr Patrick Anthony Folk Research National Woulélaba Competition, which took place Sunday December 10 at the Monchy Playing Field.

Piaye won the toss and sent Barre de Chaussee to bat. Barre de Chaussee made 184 runs off 200 balls. The Top scorer for Barre de Chaussee was Greg Wilson with 52 runs.

In reply Piaye, scored 186 runs in 167 balls. Top scorer for Piaye was Vince Smith with 87 runs not out.

Piaye is now the winner of the Msgr Patrick Anthony Folk Research Centre National Woulélaba Competition for 2017.