SRDF Welcomes Ti Tak’s Opening

The Soufriere Regional Development Foundation (SRDF) has endorsed the opening of Soufriere’s latest business initiative, Ti Tak boutique – a local souvenir store with a touch of class and elegance perfectly coupled with a café to accommodate an innovative shopping experience.

SRDF Executive Director, Jimmy Haynes who reported being pleased with the level of growth in the community, noted, “Ti Tak has certainly raised the standard. We are happy to see this sort of investment into our tourism product and we look forward to having the first duty-free shop in Soufriere.”

Ti Tak provides a wide variety of quality Saint Lucian arts and crafts, jewellery, clothing, bags, aromatherapy products, confectionery and many other interesting items.

According to Store Manager Mauricia Francis, her motivation stemmed from engaging the artisans in Soufriere and environs. “The inspiration was to make certain that we assist with employment in Saint Lucia, not just directly but indirectly, while at the same time ensuring that the visitors get an authentic knick-knack to take home. We thought it was necessary to connect with our craft producers and artists so that we can have an entirely specific and designated unit with a wide range of locally produced products.”

Ti Tak, located on Bridge Street in the heart of the Soufriere town, is just a few minutes away from the Downtown Hotel. Close proximity to the port makes it convenient for visitor patronage.