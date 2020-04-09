PM Chastanet apologizes for “delay and issues” with address to nation

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has apologized to Saint Lucians for the delay and issues with his address to the nation. Originally scheduled for April 8 at 8:00 pm, the broadcast started at about 9:30 pm due to an “internet connection issue.” At the tail end of the broadcast, part of the video was also replayed. In the address the prime minister unveiled the first phase of the government’s Social Stabilization Plan — which aims to bring immediate support to persons who have lost their jobs and income earning opportunities, due to the effects of COVID-19 on the various sectors of the economy. Writing on his Facebook page following the address, Chastanet said: “I sincerely apologize for the delay and issues with tonight’s pre-recorded broadcast. We will ensure that this doesn’t happen again.” He also encouraged Saint Lucians to go through the plans and programmes outlined in the first phase of the Social Stabilization Plan.

Click the link below to read the Plan and find out how you can benefit: https://www.slideshare.net/OPMSaintLucia/saint-lucias-covid19-social-stabilization-plan-231658976?fbclid=IwAR18r8onhAzSgn0Rh1ABnM_XOnE0pSSdbYWqvyQ04NA7iRrVJ2OZC5sngTw