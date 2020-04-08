Prime Minister Allen Chastanet to address nation tonight

Statement by Prime Minister Allen Chastanet:

“Over the past few weeks, the Government of Saint Lucia has been meeting with various sectors of the society and economy to get their input on the first phase of our COVID-19 Social Stabilization Programme. This first Programme aims to bring immediate support and relief, to those who have lost their jobs and income earning opportunities due to the effects of COVID-19 on the various sectors of the economy. Join me on Wednesday April 8th, 2020 via NTN/GIS and other local radio and television stations from 8:00PM, as I announce the initial phase of the Social Stabilization Programme for our country.”