PM Chastanet: ‘Nobody wants to disenfranchise you’

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet is encouraging the electorate to exercise patience during today’s General Election. His appeal comes as voters across the island brace long queues and, in some areas intermittent showers.

After casting his vote in Gros Islet, Chastanet shared a short message on his Facebook page: “Very excited, just got to vote and I see people coming out in record numbers. I’m going to continue to say to everyone: please exercise patience. Because of covid and these new protocols that are put in place —nobody wants to disenfranchise you — it’s going to take a little bit longer. Be patient and lets make sure that everybody can vote. Continue to be safe.”

The polls opened at 6:30 am and will close at 6:00 pm. Forty-five candidates are contesting today’s general election, the eleventh since Saint Lucia gained independence.