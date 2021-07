Advertisement

Richard Frederick will return to Saint Lucia’s Parliament, following a decisive victory in today’s General Election. Castries Central is the first seat to be called by the Electoral Department. Per the department, all 26 ballot boxes have been counted.

Frederick, an ‘Independent Labour’ candidate, received 2099 votes whilst the United Workers Party’s Sarah Flood-Beaubrun, 1494. Aaron Alexander of the National Green Party garnered 55.

39 votes were rejected.