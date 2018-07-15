What power do little nations have in the digital age?

History shows small nations have an immense capacity to be influential. In the little nation of Israel, two of the world’s great faiths—Judaism and Christianity—began. In the little nation of Ireland, writers like Wilde, Joyce and Yeats penned works that won fans for generations. More recently, the Russian World Cup saw little nations like Iceland and Uruguay delight and inspire all.

The influence of little nations is not always positive, and this has been seen locally. Many people of the Caribbean may initially have seen Fidel Castro as a champion who would throw off foreign oppression and recognise the Cuban people’s sovereign power. But history has shown the Castro regime did indeed do much oppressing itself and, even today, the Cuban people are still denied certain human rights.

Incidentally, as a nation of 11.5 million people, Cuba is the largest ‘little nation’ in the region—an area where only six nations have over 1 million people. In a world where the US has 350 million people, China 1.4 billion, and India 1.3 billion, how strong is a little nation’s voice in 2018?

Has the digital age helped or hindered it? The answer to this requires some recent history.

A GROWTH SYSTEM

In 1992 political scientist Francis Fukuyama published his famous work The End of History and the Last Man. Fukuyama theorised the triumph of liberal democracy and its close links to economic growth showed it was the best model, and the last step in the evolution of a society.

At the time his theory was supported by plenty of evidence.

The USSR had crumbled and, with it, the end of any chance that global communism would triumph. Alongside the US, the economic success of Japan, German and Western Europe was celebrated. For a time it seemed like Fukuyama’s theory was borne out globally.

But Japan’s bubble burst, the People’s Republic of China surged and Vladimir Putin took office intent on re-establishing Russia’s military prowess (even if its economy continues to stagnate). Right now, the world looks more like the Cold War era than it has any time since it ended.

The US and China are squaring off in trade wars and face growing military tensions in Asia.

In times of such tension, it has been harder for smaller nations to have a big voice. It nonetheless is essential they do, especially as there are borderless threats growing significantly.

DIFFERENT KINDS OF WEAPONS

Identifying how influence has changed is central to understanding how a little nation can hold power in the global community.

Once upon a time military might counted for everything. A look at the annual spend of any major military power confirms this is still the case. Yet today, it’s globally recognised that the era of military empires and colonial imperialism is over.

This will bring some relief to nations with a bitter history of colonialism. No world power today would be optimistic at its capacity to unilaterally invade a nation and declare it now the territory of a foreign king or queen. The ostracising of Russia and hard sanctions it has been dealt since its 2014 incursion into the Ukraine is testament to this.

This is surely comfort to nations with a bitter history in this sphere. Yet, though that era is gone, none can overlook the fact that foreign intrusion can come in new forms. From the risks of incurring gargantuan foreign debt at the government level, to the security risks of citizenship by investment at an individual level, to issues like net neutrality as a whole.

As distinct from naval ships sailing up to a shore, net neutrality isn’t akin to an invasion but, if it fundamentally undermines the present prosperity and future growth of a nation, is it not a threat?

A NEW ARENA FOR ENGAGEMENT

For those nations that can sidestep the pitfalls of our rapidly globalising world, there is real opportunity here. While none would cheer the advent of climate change, it has thrust into the spotlight nations that are being most directly impacted. That means seats at the table that set the course of global future directions in sustainability, environmental policy, and beyond.

Alongside this, in a world that has seen a democratic deficit in recent years, the leadership of Caribbean nations as a voice for the democracy and rule of law cannot be overlooked. While CIPs are controversial, there is no controversy surrounding why foreign investors find living within a Caribbean nation appealing given the stability and prosperity that local nations can offer.

‘Brand Caribbean’ is strong in this regard, whether its nations have populations of billions or thousands. It is an identity ripe for export in the digital age, especially in a world where the leadership of nations in the digital economy sees them assessed not for their population, but their technology.

How else to explain how the little Eastern European nation of Estonia is today the envy of the emerging tech world for its pioneering of eGov and blockchain?If the Caribbean is to export its influence, looking to Estonia’s advances in this space warrants critical consideration. Especially given the rising prominence of the Digital 7 (D7) group in which it’s a founding member.

Recent decades show Fukuyama was incorrect in claiming a triumph of liberal democracy.

Future decades will test whether he was totally wrong, or just simply premature. Notwithstanding the efforts by authoritarian governments, in the digital arena the world has trended to information exchange that’s truly global, and communication that’s truly open. Among all voices, big or small.

Today all members of D7—South Korea, Canada, the United Kingdom, Estonia, Israel, Uruguay, and New Zealand—have a devotion to growing digital government, and to democratic government. The latter four also have small populations and would surely welcome other like-minded populations that share a commitment to growing digital opportunity, and to ensuring all nations have a voice at the table when global issues arise. The road ahead doesn’t see power diminishing for little nations in our world; it can grow, provided the right path is taken.

SIZING UP THE CONNECTION

The voice of little nations can grow stronger in the digital age. There is now a greater capacity for smaller nations to build bigger bridges locally and globally, than anytime before in human history.

While it is a time of opportunity, there are also new threats emerging in our world. Not only can little nations have a greater voice, it now is increasingly vital they do, to ensure that, in the online and offline world, they maintain and grow an enduring connection within the online community.