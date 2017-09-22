Prime Minister to Address General Debate at UNGA 72

Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Honourable Allen Michael Chastanet, will address the General Debate at the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 72) on Friday 22nd September 2017.

The annual General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly is the occasion for world leaders to gather at UN Headquarters to discuss global issues. The theme of the General Debate of the 72nd session is “Focusing on People – Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for All on a Sustainable Planet.”

Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister, also current OECS Chairman, is the 12th Speaker of Friday morning’s General Debate session and is expected to concentrate on the major issues affecting Saint Lucia and the wider Caribbean, with focus on the current devastation caused by hurricanes in the region and the access to assistance for Small Island Developing States (SIDS). It is anticipated that the Prime Minister will speak between 11:00am and 12:00pm and will also address the issue of inequity and the adopting of a minimum standard of living for all.

Persons can tune in live to watch the presentation by following the link: http://webtv.un.org/live/.

The Address will also be carried on the National Television Network (NTN).

