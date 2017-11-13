PRIME MINISTER DECLARES DIGICEL’S SAINT LUCIA HUB “OPEN FOR BUSINESS’

In front of an enthusiastic crowd of business leaders, politicians and Digicel staff, Prime Minster Allen Chastanet declared Digicel’s new Saint Lucia hub offices “open for business” this week.

The installation of the Saint Lucia hub comes as a part of Digicel’s global transformation programme launched in February of this year in response to the many changes in the industry in terms of the competitive environment, customer needs and wants, and technological advances.

Under the banner of Digicel 2030, Digicel is promising customers a completely new communications and entertainment experience made possible by a more agile and customer-centric deployment of resources and underpinned by an amazing network experience and a commitment to putting customers in control.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Digicel CEO for the Caribbean and Central America, Vanessa Slowey, remarked, “The commitment Digicel makes to any and every country in which we do business is to community and to advancement for all. We make that same promise here today to give back to Saint Lucia and to drive opportunities for Saint Lucians. We are proud to call this the home of our hub and grateful to have been welcomed by you. My sincere thanks to the Prime Minister and members of his administration for the support, guidance and friendship – we value it, we appreciate it and we will return it.”

She continued, “And to our customers here today – I would like to say ‘thank you’ also, and assure you that we will work to always earn your business and your trust and to ensure that we keep our promises to you. Our transformation is a work in progress but our ambitions and our intent are clear. We look forward to delighting you in the future with what we do – and how we do it.”

In officially declaring the building open, Prime Minister Chastanet said, “Today marks the beginning of plans to make Saint Lucia a hub for regional and international business. We want to thank Digicel for its commitment to Saint Lucia and the region, and we anticipate far-reaching benefits for the people of Saint Lucia with the opening of this hub. Since Digicel began operations in the region, we have watched it grow and increase its services to the people and provide so many Saint Lucians with an opportunity to work in a dynamic environment. It has been committed to corporate social responsibility and training and development of its team. We are pleased that it continues to have confidence in Saint Lucia and we are pleased to partner with Digicel in order to create even more opportunities for the people of the region.”

—DIGICEL St. Lucia