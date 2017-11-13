758 Naturals Hosts First ‘Your Hair Is Good Hair’ Conference

Over the past few years a growing movement has spurred black women to embrace their natural kinks, curls and coils. Since it has been gaining rapid momentum, Saint Lucians have also joined the movement towards wholly embracing their chemically unaltered hair.

Acting as a unifying force among local naturals, 758 Naturals was formed in 2015 and seeks to provide advice, tips and tricks and even reviews of favourite natural hair products. For the group, however, just posting on various social media was not enough. This month, they decided to host their first natural hair conference: ‘Your Hair is Good Hair’.

Scores of naturalistas attended the event held at Bay Gardens Inn on November 4th, which saw hours of presentations and natural hair demonstrations. Both local and regional figures of the natural hair movement (Saint Lucian Chadel Mathurin and Nelly B of Trinidad) addressed issues of hair maintenance as well as sharing their own natural hair experiences. In addition to the bounty of knowledge and advice afforded at the conference, the exhibition and sale of organic natural hair products was an added benefit, not to mention the free samples.

After this conference, Liz-Anne De Beauville and Sydel Charles, the co-founders of 758 Naturals, can boast rave success. A large turnout and the opportunity to encourage persons to love themselves and embrace their natural hair indeed speaks to a job well done!