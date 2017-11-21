Prime Minister Holds Dialogue With Saint Lucian Students in Taiwan

Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet met with Saint Lucian students studying in Taiwan during his visit to Taipei from November 8th to November 10th 2017.

During a special mixer at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, the students got the opportunity to express their concerns to the prime minister, as well as ask questions, while the prime minister apprised them of government’s plans and their role in national development.

Several Saint Lucians are currently in Taiwan on scholarships in various fields including business, education, agriculture and medicine.

The prime minister and his wife, Raquel Du Boulay-Chastanet, accompanied by Minister with Responsibility for External Affairs Honourable Sarah Flood-Beaubrun, Minister in the Ministry of Finance Honourable Dr. Ubaldus Raymond and Ministry of Finance Chief Economist Jemma Lafeuille, were all part of the official delegation who met with the students along with Ambassador H.E. Hubert Emmanuel.