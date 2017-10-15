Results of Eight Ball Duos Pool Tournament

The Cue Sports St Lucia Inc Eight Ball Duos qualifiers continued over this past weekend with matches at The Biche Restaurant & Bar in Cabiche, Babonneau on Friday, October 6 and at Charlie’s Bar in Vieux Fort the following day.

Following are the results: Duo Charles Wilson and Curtis Epiphane made it through to the final at the Biche Restaurant and Bar; Duo Timothy Atkins and Libert Charlemagne and Duo Sunil John and Aaron St Rose were the qualifiers at Charlie’s Bar.

The tournament continued on Friday at Mitch’s Sports Bar in Micoud, with more action happening on Saturday (today) at the People’s Pub in Vieux Fort.

The tournament is sponsored by Pierre, Mondesir & Associates, Gemini Impressions and participating venues.

The awards ceremony for the recently concluded Summer Classic was also held. Team Cool Shooters placed first, with Black Knights second followed by Lenouters in third.

Sunil John of Cool Shooters was named Most Outstanding Player with the Most Disciplined award going to Sean Carter of Lenouters.