Vieux Fort South Retain Blackheart Football Title

Vieux Fort South accomplished what has only been done once before in the history of the Blackheart/SLFA Knockout Football Tournament – win back to back titles. They accomplished that feat along with Dennery Saturday afternoon at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground after blanking Canaries 3-0 in the final.

It was the tale of two halves for this jam packed final. There were no goals scored in the first half, leaving many to think this game would go down to the wire. No way!

VFS dominated the second half scoring four unanswered goals. Antonius Myers broke the deadlock in the 50th minute and thereafter it was a mere formality for the Vieux Fort outfit. Antonio Joseph and Noah Nicholas completed the scoring.

Dwayne Charles of Vieux Fort South was shown a red card late in the encounter but it didn’t matter. Vieux Fort South had too much in their locker for Canaries to prevent them from being crowned back to back champions.

For VFS it was sweet revenge having lost to Canaries earlier this season in another competition.

One very important stat to note, VFS was stingy on defense and remarkably did not concede any goals throughout the campaign.

Following the game VFS Coach Emmanuel Bellas was on cloud nine and beyond. He said: “I am exceedingly happy, more so for the players and the community. I think from last year we started a program not only on the football field but to ensure we bring the community together. We are trying our utmost to do that through football.”

When asked about his thoughts following the scoreless half he replied, “I watched the game from the first half and we were never under pressure throughout the game. I think it was only a matter of time before the goals came because we got a number of opportunities and the ball did not get to the back of the net.”

In the third place playoff that preceded the final, a Troy Greenidge hat trick led Gros Islet to a 4-2 victory over Marchand.

After the finals, teams received their medals and trophies, however the official prize giving ceremony will be held at a date to be announced.

CEO of Blackheart Productions, David “Shakes” Christopher said VFS showed they are real champions demolishing Canaries, the most consistent team in the history of Blackheart.”

He thanked the media and went on say: “All in all we had a wonderful tournament. We went down to Vieux Fort, Soufriere and returned to the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground and persons really rallied behind the tournament this year and we brought down this annual 15th tournament in a big way.”