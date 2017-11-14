Results of Junior Caribbean Cycling Championships

Three cyclists represented St Lucia at the Junior Caribbean Cycling Championships held in Barbados over the weekend.

The team comprised of Quami Robinson (Juveniles (15 – 16), Kluivert Mitchel (Junior (17- 18), Jessie Mentor (Junior (17 – 18), Coach Ramon Leal, and Manager Cyril Mangal.

Robinson placed seventh in the 10km Individual Time Trial in the Juvenile division in 17minutes 19.32secs. The winner was Enrigue De Comarmond of Trinidad and Tobago in a time of 14mins 08.35secs.

Mitchel placed seventh in the 20km Individual Time Trial with a time of 30 minutes 40.98 secs. First place went to Mathew Oliveira (2017 Commonwealth Youth Games Time Trial Gold medalist) in a time of 28mins 53secs.

Jessie Mentor placed 13th in a time of 33mins 47.37secs.

Robinson placed seventh in the 60km Road Race in a time of one hour, 50 minutes 14.04secs with the winner being De Comarmond. He covered the distance in one hour, 46mins, and 06.17secs.

Fifteen-year-old Robinson a first year Juvenile had a good race for his first outing. He was in the initial breakaway with the first and second place rider and competed in a bunch sprint for the bronze medal. However, due to inexperience it was more difficult for him to contest that sprint.

Mitchel placed 10th in the 88.9km Road Race in two hours 45mins 57.25secs. Top spot went to Oliveira in two hours, 32mins and 18.67 secs.

The Individual Road Race was a grueling event which consisted of a 1.3km climb on every lap of the 12.7km course. This hill shredded the main pack to pieces early on in the race.

Mentor did not finish due to an elimination time of eight minutes behind the main pack before the final lap with 48 percent of the riders being eliminated.