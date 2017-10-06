Saint Lucia Government Delegation in Dominica

A delegation from the Government of Saint Lucia, led by Honourable Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, is currently in Dominica meeting with Honourable Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit to assess the situation and discuss further ways Saint Lucia can assist Dominica with relief efforts, in the short and long term.

The island of Dominica, sister isle of Saint Lucia, was devastated following the passage of Hurricane Maria on September 18, 2017.

Since the passage of the hurricane, Saint Lucia has been utilized as a base for humanitarian relief to Dominica and assisted with the evacuation of hundreds of students stranded on the island. Saint Lucia has sent tons of relief aid in conjunction with the local private sector and local police and fire officers were also dispatched to Dominica to assist with rescue as well as security efforts. Saint Lucia recently released six Bailey (portable or pre-fabricated) bridges to Dominica in an effort to assist.

At a press conference on Thursday, the Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Economic Growth, Job Creation, External Affairs and the Public Service, also announced that Saint Lucia is readying to accommodate students from Dominica, as well as vulnerable persons who may not have access to proper healthcare facilities, such as expectant mothers.

Prime Minister Chastanet says that following the visit, Saint Lucia will map a long-term assistance programme to Dominica.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by Minister for Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development, Honourable Dr. Gale T. C. Rigobert, and Minister for Economic Development, Housing, Urban Renewal, Transport and Civil Aviation, Honourable Guy Joseph.

Source: Office of the Prime Minister