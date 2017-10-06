YELLO Wants St Lucia to Win with Digital

The “Win With Digital” Seminar hosted by YELLO on October 4th 2017, at Sandals Grande Resort and Spa was yet another business-boosting initiative by the company, which continues to give its customers and users a wealth of current information about the rapidly evolving digital marketing industry.

Keynote Presenter, Rasheed Girvan, Digital Manager for YELLO Media Group, made the case for digital marketing as an integral part of an integrated marketing approach. Attendees were given key insights into the digital market landscape, such as the fact that global Internet users topped out at 3.9 billion last year – over half the world’s population, which was a seven and a half percent increase from the year before. In the local market, sixty percent of Saint Lucians have Internet access, and they are comfortable shopping online. Amazon’s e-commerce site ranks as the fourth most visited among local Internet users.

Capturing even a small amount of that market is important for businesses that want to maintain a healthy bottom line. Sabrina Greenidge, Marketing Executive at YELLO, explained after the seminar that companies lose out on business because they are not where their customers are – online. Using YELLO’s expertise in building digital presences for their clients, companies can position themselves to take maximum advantage of local (and global) internet traffic.

It was clear throughout Mr. Girvan’s presentation that a strong digital presence was important for businesses and organisations of all types. However, the real benefit of digital marketing can be most felt by the growing number of entrepreneurs on the island. Responding to the information presented at the seminar, Saint Lucian entrepreneur Taribba Hinkson described her key takeaway from the event as the realization that her time is best spent concentrating on her particular skill – making bags. “I’m trying to tap into the US market and I absolutely have no idea what I’m doing. I’m trying to optimize, I’m trying to do so many things I don’t have the expertise for.” Moving forward, she wants to explore how YELLO’s award-winning partnership with Google could help her brand perform better among key markets online.

The opportunities for savvy businesses abound and YELLO wants to ensure that St. Lucians have the tools to take full advantage.