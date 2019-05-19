Saint Lucians thrill to ‘Soul beat Korea’

Patrons who filled the National Cultural Centre on Wednesday evening for the ‘Soul Beat Korea’ cultural event witnessed nothing short of a masterpiece production. The event was hosted by The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in celebration of the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Saint Lucia and the East Asian nation. Special guests included Republic of Korea Ambassador Sung Moonup, Senate President Jeannine Giraudy-McIntyre, Dame Pearlette Louisy and Senator Fortuna Belrose.

The show featured the performing arts group Gongmyoung, the b-boy dance crew Gorilla Crew, musician Ji Hyun Lee and dancer Su Ji Jang. The night began with Su Ji Jang, spectacularly attired in a white hooded robe and long-sleeves over a black garment. She performed the Korean dance ‘Seungmu’, moving majestically across the stage. Members of Gongmyoung: Sun Il Kang, Seung Won Park, Kyong Keun Song and Yong Ju Lim then took the floor, performing a number of traditional Korean songs, with touches of modern sounds. The group showed versatility in using a number of instruments, ranging from standard guitar and drums, to bamboo flutes in all shapes and sizes. Noddy Woo on the bass and Soo Hyun Jang on violin accompanied them.

Ji Hyun Lee made her way on stage to play the Gayageum, a 25-string uniquely Korean instrument. Her performance transitioned seamlessly to the Gorilla Crew, made up of Il Ho Shin, Hyun Moon Kim, Tae Jin Oh Yosup Park, Seokbong Lee, Ho Chan Cha and Il Hwan Kim. They wowed the audience with their acrobatic and jaw-dropping moves. From one dancer front flipping off the stage to another spinning on his head for at least 10 seconds, there was plenty of action to be seen.

One girl got into the action on stage with Gongmyoung.

The audience applause on Wednesday evening several times threatened the ceiling. Towards the end of the performance, Gongmyoung members made their way through the audience. One played a flute he had minutes earlier constructed onstage; another used a five-gallon water bottle as a drum, while the other two used a tambourine and a disk-like drum. One lucky young lady was invited onstage, where she showed off her impressive dance moves, cheered on by the audience and Gongmyoung. She was gifted with the flute and smiled her way back to her seat. Although it was announced that “this will be our last song” the crowd was having none of it. Their appeals of “Encore!” brought Gongmyoung back to the stage. Finally they were given a standing ovation from the obviously most appreciative audience.

Ji Hyun Lee plays the impressive looking Gayageum.

The STAR caught up with some patrons as they made their way out of the Centre. One woman said: “Everything about the performance was just so professionally delivered. There was finesse to everything that they did. It spoke a lot for their discipline.”

The Cultural Development Foundation’s Director of Events Ms. Drenia Frederick gave the show a thumbs-up. “It should serve as a teaching moment for Saint Lucians,” she said. “You felt a sense of a strong traditional base that was mixed with modern genres. Using their template of traditional rhythms, juxtaposing that with hip-hop, I think that was fantastic. You could still see and feel their essence; themselves; their identity; who they are.”

Culture Minister Fortuna Belrose had nothing but praise for the performers. “I thought it was really exhilarating. They were excellent in their delivery of the various aspects of their music, drama and theatre. We got a chance to really savour that. What was especially interesting was their use of all these tools as instruments. It proved you can make music out of anything.” Referring to the packed National Cultural Centre, she said that it shows there is interest in the arts, therefore society must continue to create more opportunities to learn about other cultures. “I was just discussing with the Korean ambassador the possibility of a return visit,” Belrose confided. “We are also considering the possibility of Saint Lucians going to South Korea to showcase our own music and culture.”

At a reception prior to the show, Ambassador Sung Moonup announced that the Korean government will be contributing US$120,000 to the Saint Lucia Fire Service, to be used for purchasing a vehicle and safety equipment. –