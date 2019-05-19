Was DBL just Another Musical Prophet in his Own Town?

All media and advertising options had been exploited, and all news stations had featured the story about a Saint Lucian returning home reincarnated as a self-made stage performer. His relationship with his aunt Sandra Lord (popular in her time as little Miss Blue, for songs like St Lucians Unite) was underscored; his mentorship by Jackie Jackson of the legendary Jackson 5 was repeated everywhere.

In our own interview with DBL, we described him as jolly, pleasant, exuding contagious excitement as he rehearsed for his upcoming show appropriately dubbed “Son of the Soil”. He spoke about his visit to Dame Pearlette Louisy Primary School and how hundreds of children flocked toward him, requesting autographs and dance samples. His social media account featured him in snippets from TV interviews and articles published in popular magazines, pictures with Jackie Jackson and his family, and videos of DBL dancing up a storm. His followers on social media posts seemed to love DBL to bits.

But the hype did not impact positively on DBL’s fellow countrymen. Those who actually took the time to search for him on YouTube were not impressed by his two music videos. Some announced that they’d never heard of him before and were not about to invest $105 or $135 since they had no way of knowing what he’d be like live on stage. At Sandals Grande St. Lucian on Saturday May 4 at the scheduled 8 pm show time the audience numbered less than forty. It was a good thing the 6-8 pm cocktail reception that cost an extra $30 was extended by 90 minutes.

It was a relief to see several local musicians and singers mingling in support of DBL, but it turned out they were the opening acts. By around 10 pm there were about twenty more people seated and singing along to Shayne Ross and Michael Robinson’s songs. “Boo” Hinkson played his jazz tunes old, new and unreleased; four or five other local singers performed. The stage, lights and live band kept the crowd looking to the front of the nearly empty William Clinton Ballroom. It seemed a good show was in the offing after all, and those who missed out this time would show up for the planned follow-up DBL performance. Finally, at a few minutes to 11, a recording of Sandra Lord apologizing for not being present. Her recorded voice also introduced her “extremely talented” nephew to the audience.

DBL bounced out wearing a red and gold T-shirt, with regular white jeans, spewing occasional phrases of his song Another Round. He seemed unbothered by the size of the audience. But while he appeared to be enjoying himself, his audience were like wax images: silent and still. Who knows why? Could it be because his songs were unfamiliar to them? Or did the cold reception have something to do with his get-up? He had on artificial braids—reserved in Saint Lucia for women. DBL kept singing regardless. He did a lot of spinning around and shook his braids with gay abandon. No matter what he did, he did not reach his audience. The only sign of life among them were their sighs and eye rolls.

At one point DBL belted out: “There’s a natural mystic blowing through the air!” Loud, clear, strong and eerily like Bob Marley. His talent that Jackie Jackson and Sandra Lord spoke about now pushed through, as did his vocal skills. Still his audience remained frozen. “Many more will have to suffer/Many more will have to die/Don’t ask me why,” he wailed, to Michael Jackson motions.

Around 11:30 some people started leaving. They never got to hear DBL’s promised new songs. The night was young and Guinness’ Amplify show was just seconds away at Gaiety car park, featuring hours of dancehall, soca and Saint Lucia’s favourite deejays.

Truth be told, DBL performed his heart out on what looked like an expensive stage, but he never connected with his audience. Perhaps he was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. Then again, lessons were learned that might serve DBL on his promised next visit!–