Saint Lucia’s Blues Festival

With tons of soul coursing through the halls of Sandals Halcyon and all the way to the hills of Fond d’Or in Dennery, September 28 to 30 saw the fruition of Soleil, Saint Lucia Summer Festival’s fourth instalment, The Blues Festival.

As part of the event, America’s vocal powerhouse Shemekia Copeland; singer, songwriter, guitarist virtuoso Carl Gustave; renowned music prodigy Brandon ‘Taz’ Niederauer and several others hit the stage at Sandals Halcyon. By all accounts, the musical undertaking added yet another level of excitement to the train of Soleil branded events which have unfolded throughout the year.

This year marks the first round of the newly established Soleil Saint Lucia Summer Festival, a task taken up by the Events Company of Saint Lucia Inc. to catapult the initiative into years of success.

From here onwards the focus will be on Arts and Heritage, as Soleil rounds up events for 2017.