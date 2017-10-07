Soufriere Hospital receives IV Pumps

Soufriere Hospital is the recipient of two IV Pumps donated by the Daniel Esnard Foundation of Team Unite. The Team Unite Foundation is based in Morne La Croix, Soufriere, and has been in existence since 2013. The funds to purchase these pumps were donated by Peter and Helen Rushmore from Scotland.

IV pumps, also called infusion pumps, are capable of delivering fluids in large or small doses, and may be used to deliver nutrients or medication such as insulin, antibiotics, chemotherapy drugs and pain relievers to patients.

Officer-in-charge at the Soufriere Hospital, Nurse Candilia Wilson-Altenor stated that the IV pumps will be used primarily in the emergency room, maternity and primary healthcare sections of the Soufriere Hospital. She expressed the hospital’s gratitude to Team Unite and the Rushmores for the generous and much needed donation.