Sandals Foundation Hands Over Marching Band Equipment to Corinth Secondary School

Earlier this week those at the Corinth Secondary School were overwhelmed with joy when Sandals Foundation made a generous donation; approximately $7,000 worth of high quality marching band equipment.

In a move to fulfil its mission of supporting the Caribbean community through investment in sustainable projects in education, environment and community, the Foundation, has over the years, embarked on numerous endeavours to improve the lives of the island’s human resource.

Speaking at the donation, which was part of the school’s assembly this week, Sandals Resorts’ public relations manager Judy Deterville expressed, “Young people, you are remarkably talented. You speak well, you understand the issues, you know what’s going on. You have a wonderful school band, which I hope you all are very proud of.”

The Corinth Secondary School band has represented its institution countless times with performances at various functions, including a number of district events. It has also participated in Sandals’ Christmas festivities as a band and choir.

Music teacher Ms Felicite Augustine Muraj explained that the name of the band is ‘Corinth Secondary School’ because wherever they go, they go as a school.

Ms Deterville voiced: “They represent you [Corinth Secondary School] whenever they start to play. So, on behalf of Sandals, we are beyond happy to assist your school development as far as it relates to musical development.”

While the school’s band has been steady since 1987, the new marching band was implemented in 1999. Until now, it has had to depend on borrowing instruments from the Police Band and often times from the SDA Academy and the Cadet Corps.

Sandals’ public relations manager noted that the Police Band had always been delighted to share its equipment with the school due to students’ ability of taking great care of the equipment.

“Therefore, I know this equipment is in very good hands, she said.

In return, the school’s music teacher enthused, “I am so happy, I can’t even explain it! I am very proud to say that the school can now answer the call of other schools when they come. We are extremely thankful to Sandals Foundation for coming to our assistance.”