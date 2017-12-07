SANDALS RESORTS INSPIRES BRIDES AND GROOM

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – December 5, 2017 – Sandals Resorts International (SRI), parent company of the Caribbean’s leading luxury all-inclusive brands: Sandals Resorts, for adult couples and Beaches Resorts, for everyone, announces the launch of Aisle to Isle, a new destination wedding experience.

According to SRI Director of Romance Marsha-Ann Brown, Aisle to Isle was designed in response to a proprietary study by the company that revealed that millennial brides and grooms seek inspiration and information above all else when planning their wedding celebration. Featuring eight, all new décor inspirations, enhanced options for food and beverage and new ceremony and reception venues, Aisle to Isle was created to give brides endless choice.

“No bride wants a replica of another couples’ wedding day festivities. The ability to customize every facet of the experience, so that it truly reflects the unique personality of the individual couple and their style is paramount,” says Brown. “Aisle to Isle gives brides what they want most – inspiring ideas and the information and professional expertise they need to create a celebration that is singularly theirs.”

Beauty Matters: Inspired and Insta-Worthy Design

For brides, “the aesthetic is nearly everything,” says Brown. To this end, SRI has created eight new inspirations influenced by the tropics, gardens, romance, passion, the islands, sophistication, nature and sand and sea. Each offers creative suggestions for brides and grooms to plan their dream wedding in paradise from tabletop, floral accompaniment and setting, to runners, chair selection, altar and more. Complementing the design inspirations are enhanced food and beverage options including themed bar design, custom cocktails and expanded menu selections. From the dramatic flower-topped candelabras of White Romance to Love Is in Bloom’s insta-worthy floral walls to the shabby-chic Caribbean Breeze featuring driftwood spheres and white lanterns, there is a style for every personality and whim. “There’s a misconception that destination weddings are cookie-cutter experiences,” says Brown. “But at Sandals and Beaches, that’s simply not the case. Our inspirations create an amazing creative spark for brides and grooms to envision their own perfect celebration – from simple and elegant to playful and extravagant; the options are truly limitless. And as we say, weddings should be ‘inspired by love, created by you.’”

Location, Location, Location

Now, the perfect details will match the perfect setting. Along with the ever-popular beach, garden and gazebo locations, exciting new ceremony and reception venues will be available as part of the Aisle to Isle launch, including off-site locations for exclusive photo shoots; a dedicated, newly renovated chapel at Sandals Montego Bay; the first-ever over-the-water chapels in the Caribbean, located in Saint Lucia and Jamaica; and the chance to elevate a beach or garden wedding with a twilight-timed nuptial and unity sand ceremony.

Destination Weddings Turn One Special Day into Multiple Days of Memories

“Many of our brides report they are choosing destination weddings because they turn a traditional five-hour celebration to a days’ long affair. More time with family and friends is important to these couples,” says Brown. Sandals is making planning this extended experience easier, offering couples their own “wedding entourage,” a team of experts from planning to execution who will assist with resort selection, venue scheduling, on-site logistics and the numerous details throughout the wedding stay and honeymoon. This team will also have suggestions for welcome celebrations, spa days, groomsmen outings and other activities; and the more guests that join the celebration with booked rooms, the more bells and whistles – tangible rewards – couples will earn. For example, couples that have 12 booked guest rooms can choose from perks such as $1,000 towards a private catamaran cruise, a complimentary room upgrade, a two-minute wedding trailer video, and more.

Value, Ease and Expertise Alleviate Wedding Planning Stress

“No matter their budget, nearly all brides and grooms we surveyed reported the importance of convenience and value in alleviating stress associated with wedding planning decisions,” says Brown. All weddings at Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts, whether five guests or 50, include a one-hour cocktail reception, bride and groom signature cocktail, a pre-travel surprise gift, the ‘Wedding Entourage’ of expert planners, white Chivari chairs, manicure, 30-minute foot massage, personalized wedding website, personalized gift registry, honeymoon dinner, breakfast in bed and 1 5×7” wedding photograph. As an incentive to indulge in every aspect of the Luxury Included offerings at Sandals and Beaches, wedding couples are also given additional incentives for extending their time in paradise Couples who stay six nights or longer, receive gift credits valued at $1,500; and any couple staying three or more nights may opt for a Mokara orchid-inspired free wedding design that includes Mokara bouquet, boutonniere and two-tiered cake with Mokara orchid topper.

Capturing the Experience

Documenting a wedding in paradise begins with the initial communication to a couple’s guests. From destination- inspired wedding websites with RSVP capabilities, to customizable stationary, Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts Weddings are facilitating every step of the wedding from the very beginning. Capturing the experience continues with nothing short of jaw-dropping photography and video. The new Aisle to Isle program has expanded its photo and video resources in response to this being one of the most vital elements of the entire wedding experience. Couples can choose from a number of new photo and video packages including drone capture; a wedding day photo booth, island photography tours to some of the Caribbean’s most iconic locations or elect to bring their own choice photographer.

For more information about the new Aisle to Isle destination wedding program available at Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts, call your favorite travel agent, visit sandals.com, beaches.com or go to www. sandals.com/weddingmoons/weddings.

About Sandals Resort & Beaches Resort Weddings

As leaders in destination weddings, Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts have completely unpackaged their offerings, transcending inspirations into experiences. From personalized wedding décor to authentic events, Sandals’ latest Aisle to Isle concept is fully customizable and will deliver any couple’s dream wedding in paradise. With a fully equipped Wedding Entourage of experts on hand, couples can rest assure that their wedding planning process will be seamlessly executed from their very first call to their walk down the aisle and beyond. With 18 resorts on seven stunning islands, Sandals and Beaches offer an array of breathtaking venues to stage couples’ grand event, including over-the-water chapels and unique island locations. Whether orchestrating a Retie the Knot vow renewal or the perfect proposal with their Engagement Concierge, Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts are the experts in celebrating love.

Sandals Resorts:

Sandals Resorts offers two people in love with the most romantic, Luxury-Included® vacation experience in the Caribbean. With 15 stunning beachfront settings in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados and Grenada, Sandals Resorts offers more quality inclusions than any other resort company on the planet. Signature Love Nest® Dream suites for the ultimate in privacy and service; butlers trained by the English Guild of Professional Butlers; Red Lane® Spa; 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining, ensuring top-shelf liquor, premium wines and gourmet specialty restaurants; Aqua Centers with expert PADI® certification and training; fast Wi-Fi from beach to bedroom and Sandals’ dream destination weddings are all Sandals Resorts exclusives. Sandals Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), which includes Beaches Resorts and is the Caribbean’s leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information about the Sandals Resorts Luxury Included® difference, visit www.sandals.com.

Beaches Resorts:

With three spectacular locations in Turks & Caicos and Jamaica, Beaches Resorts is the ultimate getaway for every member of the family. With outrageous waterparks, XBOX® Play Lounge, exclusive Kids Camps, teen nightclubs, Certified Nannies, Butler service, Red Lane® Spas, Aqua Centers with expert PADI® certification and training; and free Wi-Fi, Beaches Resorts provides more quality inclusions than any other resort company on the planet. As a proud sponsor of Sesame Street, Beaches Resorts also offers the Caribbean Adventure with Sesame Street®, where kids can spend their vacation with their favorite friends from the Sesame Street gang with daily activities and weekly stage shows. Beaches Resorts are also the perfect place for family gatherings from reunions and special birthdays to Beaches’ signature destination wedding and vow renewal program. Beaches Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), which includes Luxury-Included® Sandals Resorts and is the Caribbean’s leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information about the Beaches Resorts difference, visit www.beaches.com.

