Semifinal places set in the Castries Football Youth League

Semifinals places were decided on the weekend (Nov 18 – 19) in the Under 13, U 16, U 17 and U 19 age categories, as Central Castries youth teams played the final round preliminary matches in the 2017 Central Castries Football Youth League.

The feature match of the weekend was the VSADC U 11 derby, when the VSADC Pine Hill U 11 Sharks took on the VSADC Pinehill U 11 Dolphins. Both teams played with intensity and the match was a battle for territory and bragging rights.

At the final whistle, the VSADC Pinehill Sharks got the better of the VSADC Pine Hill Dolphins, thanks to goals from Evann and Jean Quan John.

Denzel Phillips was the lone goal scorer for the VSADC Pinehill Sharks.

In the other U 11 match, Flow Lancers FC once again showed their strength with a runaway 7-0 victory over FC Pioneers. For Flow Lancers FC the goal scorers were Noah Ermay with a hat trick, Deshaun Paul scored a brace and there was a goal each for Kerrison Byron and Marcus Paul.

Both U 13 matches were close and competitive affairs. In the first encounter Valley Soccer Club edged past FC Pioneers thanks to a goal from Jaheim Prospere.

In the other U 13 match, a brace from Kalem Prospere was enough to secure the points for Flow Lancers FC against VSADC Pinehill.

U 13 could only manage one goal thanks to a breakaway effort from Terrel Mitchel.

In U 15 action, the VSADC Pine Hill U 15 once again put in a lackluster performance. They were comprehensively beaten by Valley Soccer Club by a score of 4 goals to nil.

Rio Longville once again had his way with the VSADC Pine Hill U 15 defense with another hat trick. He was supported by a solo effort from Marcus John.

The other match was another lopsided affair, when Flow Lancers FC got four goals past FC Pioneers without reply. There was a brace for Khailan Vitalis and a goal each for Dante Fitz and Danny Moseley.

After having being soundly defeated by FC Pioneers B U 17 last week, Sunrisers FC had a measure of revenge against FC Pioneers A, in what could be considered the upset of the tournament.

Despite playing the match shorthanded, Sunrisers FC were the more organized team and they took advantage of an unfocused FC Pioneers A to record their first win of the tournament 2-1.

Valley Soccer Club U 17 defeated Flow Lancers FC 2-0. For Valley Soccer Club Deneshe St John recorded a first half brace to secure three points for his team.

In more U 17 action, FC Pioneers B forfeited their match versus VSADC Lucozade, due to their inability to field the minimum number of players to start the match.

None of the scheduled matches in the U 19 age group were completed. In the first match of the weekend, VSADC Lucozade U 19 started the match short handed against Valley Soccer Club. The Valley Soccer Club team ended the first half with a 6 goals to nil lead thanks to goals from Wilson Charlemagne, Aazah Daniel, Deneshe Lyande St. John, Dilan Lucien from the penalty spot and Guy Polius.

At the start of the second half, the VSADC Lucozade U 19 was not able to field the minimum number of players to restart the match so they lost by forfeit.

In the other U 19 fixture, FC Pioneers did not turn up for their match versus Flow Lancers FC so they too lost via forfeit.

Preliminary round matches have now been completed.