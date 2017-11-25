Digicel Hosts Boulevard Movie Night

Digicel Saint Lucia has prided itself in building strong relationships with its customers over the years. The company is known for holding exciting events to accommodate promotions and to make its customers feel the spirit of sharing, community building, and charitable advocacy, among many ways of giving back. This year Digicel kicked off the festive season by bringing Christmas to the William Peter Boulevard in Castries, a little early.

The city’s residents gathered for a movie and popcorn on the evening of Friday, 17 November 2017. Although the movie ‘Elf’ has been aired thousands of times on popular television channels, attendees gave unwavering attention to the screen projection in front of Digicel’s recently opened retail store. It was a family affair as children and adults alike sat and watched together. But those weren’t the only customers in for an early Christmas treat.

Anyone who walked into Digicel’s store that evening and paid a bill or made a transaction got a chance to dip to win a prize. One surprised customer walked away with a Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone while another later won herself a Samsung Galaxy Tab A tablet. There were still many other prizes to be pulled from the box but that did not matter as children were gifted with toys towards the night’s end.

With assistants dressed as Christmas elves delivering bright smiles, Christmas cheer, gifts and refreshments, customers were encouraged to participate delightfully in the short and sweet event.