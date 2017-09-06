Sir Arthur Lewis Continues its Transformation Process

The Sir Arthur Lewis Community College will this week continue its work of transforming to a University College with the help of an expert in tertiary education. From 4th September 2017 to 8th September 2017, Dr. Jamil Salmi, a Global Consultant possessing expertise in global tertiary education and excellence in higher education will work with various groups including the Board of Governors, Managers, Academic Heads and Technical Working Teams of the College.

Dr. Salmi has provided governments and university leaders worldwide with policy guidance on system wide tertiary education reforms, including formulating a vision for future and national development strategies, excellence initiatives, system-wide governance, financial sustainability, and quality assurance. Dr. Salmi is providing advice on what has already been implemented and those activities to be implemented over this academic year towards the transitioning from a Community College into a University College.

In the transitional phase the College is developing organizational capacity to enable it to operate effectively as a University College, developing curricula that address the developmental needs of Saint Lucia as well as other Small Island Developing States (SIDS), putting structures in place to offer learning experiences that stimulate and excite students while nurturing them as they evolve academically. The College is further considering ways by which it can provide cutting edge research capabilities particularly for sustainable development and agriculture.

The College looks forward to sharing these achievements with the Saint Lucian public as we look to cater to the educational and developmental needs of our nation.

Source: Sir Arthur Lewis