Saint Lucia Invites Fall Travellers to Their Perfect Escape

This fall, Saint Lucia launches its ‘Discover Your Escape’ campaign. Discover Your Escape encourages travellers to build a bespoke vacation experience whether the choice is romance in the beautiful tropics, diving the lovely turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea, a healing journey steeped in nature’s goodness, or relaxation in luxurious comfort.

Saint Lucia boasts more than 100 sites and attractions, 30 well-known beaches and a plethora of hotel/resort accommodations. Travellers are encouraged to let their imagination marry the island’s magnificence and create their perfect escape.

Saint Lucia’s Soleil Festival series continues this fall with the Country & Blues Festival from September 27th – 30th. October marks an arts and heritage celebration on the island complete with displays of its unique flavours and Caribbean accents with a month of activities celebrating the creole culture, culminating in the largest festival day on October 29th: Jounen Kweyol (Creole Day).

Hotels and resorts island-wide are offering attractive discounts of up to 65% off their standard rates.

For more information about Discover Your Escape and special vacation deals, visit: www.stlucia.org/discoveryourescape