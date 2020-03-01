Small Team made a Gigantic Splash at UANA Swimming Cup

Saint Lucia Aquatics Federation (SLAF) executive and members intently monitored the performance of five Saint Lucian swimmers as they represented our country in Lima, Peru for the UANA Swimming Cup. Swimmers from North, Central and South America, as well as the Caribbean Islands, competed in the age groups 11-12, 13-14 and 15-17 in a variety of distance and stroke events.

The Saint Lucian delegation comprised Tristan Dorville (SeaJays 11-12), Antoine Destang (Sharks 11-12), Karic Charles (LA 11-12), Ethan Hazell (LA 11-12) and Naima Hazell (LA 13-14). Although the group was small, the team gave greatness throughout the meet. As per the SLAF theme for 2020, they dug deep with big dreams, coming away with six gold medals, seven silver medals and one bronze medal.

Left to right: Ethan Hazell, Tristan Dorville, Olympian Alia Atkinson, Karic Charles, Peter James (Coach), Antoine Destang and Naima Hazell at the UANA Swimming Cup in Lima, Peru.

The team ranked fifth out of 25 countries in the medal count. Their strong performance led them to place eighth in team points, finishing with a combined total of 157. They ranked second in overall points for Caribbean countries. Individually, the swimmers had stellar performances. Naima Hazell, the lone female on the team, achieved silver in the 50m breaststroke, setting a 13-14 girls’ age group record.

Ethan Hazell shaved seconds off almost every swim he had, setting personal bests in all of his events. His grandest performance was definitely the 50m freestyle. He went in seeded at 25 and swam to a fourth place finish. Karic Charles accomplished two silver medals, achieving four personal best times in his swims. His medal performances were stoic.

Tristan Dorville had an explosive performance in all of his events. He achieved two golds, two silvers and one bronze medal, accomplishing personal bests in all six individual events. Dorville set two UANA Cup event records in the 200 IM as well as the 50m freestyle. He further set 11-12 boys’ age group records in 200 IM, 50m freestyle, 200m freestyle and 100m freestyle. Dorville finished second overall with 41 individual points in the 11-12 age group.

Antoine Destang achieved two golds and two silvers, setting one UANA Cup Event record in the 50m fly. He further set four age group records in boys’ 11-12 in 100m fly, 100m back, 50m back, and 50m fly. He was the 11-12 boys’ High Point Winner with a total of 43 points.

Overall, the 11-12 boys crushed their competition in both the 200m medley relay as well as the 200m freestyle relay. They achieved UANA Cup event records in both events. At the end of the meet, Saint Lucia was awarded the trophy for the age group 11-12 Boys, having achieving the most the points in that age group.

The Saint Lucian delegation, led by Coach Peter James and assisted by Team Manager Martin Dorville, gave dazzling performances each day of the three-day competition. The SLAF executive and members are all proud of each swimmer and their tenacity to achieve more on each swim. They would like to thank all those who supported the team.

It was a jubilant homecoming for the team at George FL Charles Airport on Tuesday evening. However, Destang was not among the arrival party as he had travelled back to Canada where he presently resides. Nevertheless it was a joyous occasion when the swim team and officials, including SLAF President Eddie Hazell, were escorted to the VIP Lounge where they were greeted by Prime Minister Allen Chastanet; Minister of Youth Development and Sports, Edmund Estephane; Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports, Liota Charlemagne Mason; and, of course, family members who celebrated the outstanding achievements of the magnificent five.