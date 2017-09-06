St. Lucian-Born Kerchelle JN Charles-Hodge Appointed as Chief Executive Officer for Digicel Anguilla

Digicel has announced the appointment of Kerchelle Jn Charles-Hodge as Chief Executive Officer for its Anguilla operations effective immediately. In this role, Kerchelle will have oversight for all operational and business excellence while adopting a digital first strategy across the business.

Saint Lucian-born and a past-student of the St. Joseph’s Convent, Kerchelle credits her high school principal, Sister Mary Claire Joseph, with instilling in her a sense of discipline, the belief that she can accomplish anything she puts her mind to, and the importance of being a well-rounded individual. Her fondest memories in high school are her involvement in a number of activities and clubs including sports, arts and voluntary groups like the Girl Guides. It is this passion that led her to become a proud Rotarian who later spearheaded the Caring Connections and Big Brother/Big Sister programmes through Digicel St. Lucia. As a philanthropist at heart, she was a perfect fit for Digicel, a company deep-rooted in the spirit of giving back to its communities.

Kerchelle started her Digicel journey in 2006, and in just a little over ten years, her drive, passion and dedication propelled her growth from an entry level position of Marketing Executive to her new role of Chief Executive Officer.

In 2008 she did a brief stint in the British Virgin Islands as part of the launch team and by 2009 she was promoted to the role of Marketing Manager where she honed her skills for the next seven years. During this time, Kerchelle also seconded in St. Kitts and Nevis as Head of Marketing and provided commercial support for the launch of 4G in Anguilla. In March 2014, she returned to Anguilla as Head of Commercial and played an integral role in the successful merger of Caribbean Cable Communications (CCC) with Digicel.

“I am excited about this next phase of my journey with Digicel, especially as we continue our transition into a complete communications and entertainment provider in Anguilla,” Kerchelle commented. “Across all our platforms – whether its digital, entertainment, business or mobile – our customers expect seamless connectivity and the best possible experience and I’m looking forward to continue working with the team to listen to our customers and deliver on our commitment to them.”

In congratulating Kerchelle, Vanessa Slowey, CEO for Digicel Caribbean and Central America said, “With over twenty five percent of our CEOs across the region being females, I’m delighted to be welcoming Kerchelle to the growing list. Kerchelle’s growth has been remarkable to watch over the years and, given her track record, I have no doubt that she will take our Anguilla operations to the next level ensuring the best communications experience to all our customers.”