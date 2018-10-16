St Lucian yogi launches children’s yoga book in Mon Repos

On Sunday October 14th Monetta Wilson launched her first children’s book “Yoga with Aunty Mo” at the Patience Multi Purpose Court. The book launch was well attended by children, parents and well wishers of the Mon Repos community and environs. The event featured a reading of “Yoga with Aunty Mo”, yoga exercises led by Wilson herself and rounds of snacks, games and dancing. Attendees notably had a blast and were delighted to meet the local author as well as the children who are featured in the book.

Wilson’s “Yoga with Aunty Mo” was sponsored by Big Chef Steakhouse, Digicel and several private citizens. According to the author, the book takes you on a journey through the picturesque village of Mon Repos while teaching readers how to do yoga; “In this book you will meet Aunty Mo and her merry band of children who will show you how they do yoga in a simple routine that is easy to follow. This colorful little gem is sure to help adults and children alike feel calm and relaxed.”

The author, who is a certified yoga instructor, says she wrote this book because she believes that it is important to expose children to yoga in order to increase their emotional intelligence and give them adequate life skills. She also hopes to expose every child in St Lucia to yoga.

Yoga with Aunty Mo can be purchased on Amazon, kiosk number three in the Dahier building in Vieux Fort and directly from Monetta. Find out more by visiting yogawithmo.com.

Contact:

Monetta Wilson,

monetta@yogawithmo.com

(758) 489 9079

Yogawithmo.com

Source: Author of “Yoga with Aunty Mo,” Monetta Wilson.