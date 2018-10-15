The “A La wout se’ Tje” Walk

The Centre is organising a Walk named ‘A La Wout Se’ Tje” as one of its activities in collaboration with the St. Lucia Blind Welfare Association – A WALK WITH A DIFFERENCE SCHEDULED FOR SUNDAY NOVEMBER 04, 2018.

