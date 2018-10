The “A La wout se’ Tje” Walk

T LUCIA CRISIS CENTRE is celebrating its 30th anniversary during the month of October as it continues to take progressive steps towards making a quantum leap in addressing the need to combat abuse, prevention of breakdown of the family unit among others.

The Centre is organising a Walk named ‘A La Wout Se’ Tje” as one of its activities in collaboration with the St. Lucia Blind Welfare Association – A WALK WITH A DIFFERENCE SCHEDULED FOR SUNDAY NOVEMBER 04, 2018.

The Centre is organising a Walk named ‘A La Wout Se’ Tje” as one of its activities in collaboration with the St. Lucia Blind Welfare Association – A WALK WITH A DIFFERENCE SCHEDULED FOR SUNDAY NOVEMBER 04, 2018.