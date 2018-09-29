St. Lucians say Final Good-Byes to Botham Jean

A record audience of mourners turned out at the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception on the afternoon of Monday September 24, to pay their last respects to Botham Jean. The 26-year-old was shot in his own appartment by a Dallas police officer two weeks ago. Also in conspicuous attendance were ministers of government and proclaimed justice activists.

The ceremony comprised mostly tributes from those who had encountered Botham throughout his life. From his alma mater, the Saint Mary’s College, Botham’s choir instructor and former principal gave their personal accounts about his early signs of levelheadedness.

Lecturers and old friends from the Sir Athur Lewis Community College were also on hand to say their pieces. Dallas West Church of Christ Minister, Sammie L. Berry, flew in specially for the occasion. His address ended with impassioned chants that implored the Jean family to stand and join in: “We stand for Botham!”

“People are angry, Saint Lucians are angry, people around of the world are angry,”said Ignatius Jean, Botham’s uncle and a former government minister. “One good thing that has happened is that the anger evoked by the tragedy has brought our nation together!”

There was hardly a dry eye at the cathedral when Botham’s father, Bertram Jean, shared his last memories of his son: it was a phone call concerning his youngest son’s tertiary education which grew into a heated debate. Towards the end of their talk, the father explained, “He asked, ‘Daddy, am I a bad son?’ I said, ‘No, Botham, you’re not.’ Then he was emotional, he was crying a bit. I said, ‘No Botham, you are a good boy.’ That’s the last time I spoke to him.”

Botham’s body was buried at the Vigie cemetary in Castries. Mourners later congregated at the National Cultural Centre where refreshments were served. Hours before Monday’s funeral, it was reported that his killer, Amber Guyger, had been fired from her job as a Dallas police officer.