Yoplait Walk Gives Way To New Idea

Since its launch in 2008 to raise awareness and support for individuals living with cancer, the Yoplait Walk for Cancer has attracted hundreds annually. But the walk will be no more. Division Head of Massy Stores, Mrs. Janice Lionel, made the announcement during the launch of the company’s 2018 Breast Cancer Campaign.

“In 2008, our partnership with General Mills, through their Yoplait brand, saw the first ever Cancer Campaign launched in Saint Lucia,” she said. “Ten years later the cancer campaign is one of the largest fundraisers for women living with cancer on-island, having collected over $400,000 during this period.

“The General Mills worldwide campaign ended about three years ago but continued in the Caribbean. We are in our 11th year of the breast cancer campaign and unfortunately the ‘Save lids to save lives’ campaign has now stopped for the Caribbean. This means that the Massy Stores Yoplait walk will not be taking place this year.”

She indicated that all is not lost and the company sees this as an opportunity to develop new partnerships and continue raising awareness. “In the absence of a Massy Stores-led cancer walk, we will continue to be a force for good by supporting other existing entities. We believe we can still achieve the objective of awareness and raising funds through in-store activities and collaboration with existing entities in their fundraising events.”

Ms. Lionel said efforts to raise awareness will no longer be concentrated in October to November, but will be spread throughout the year. Marketing manager of Massy Stores, Ms. Sancha Raggie explained the way forward: “Between October 1 and November 11, 2018, you can make a donation at the cash register in the denominations of five, ten, fifteen and twenty dollars. The maximum donation will be $200. Massy Stores will match the funds raised, up to $6,000. All funds will go to Faces of Cancer.”

She added: “Since we don’t have a walk, we are partnering with other organisations. The CIBC Caribbean Walk for a cure is on October 7. Walk for a Cause is also next year and part of the proceeds will be donated to the National Community Foundation.”

Massy Stores will also be announcing select days when the St. Lucia Cancer Society will be available to the public at their various stores, to provide information on breast cancer. Executive director of the National Community Foundation, Mrs. Michelle Phillips, commended the company for its continued support: “The partnerships are very important and it cannot be downplayed. When Sancha called to say that General Mills had pulled out, and that Massy was going to look at rebranding, my response to her was it is just encouraging that even in the face of this, Massy Stores has seen it fit to continue the fight against cancer. That should not go unnoticed, and I want to say thank you.”