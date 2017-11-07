Suspicious Death of Hubert Joseph

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a fifty three (53) year old resident of Bisee, Castries, namely Hubert Joseph.

On Monday the 6th day of November 2017 about 8:00am, officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department, Castries received a report of a suspicious death.

Reports indicate that the victim sustained a fall outside his home and was later conveyed to the Victoria Hospital via ambulance but later succumbed. He was pronounced dead by a medical practitioner.

A post mortem examination is scheduled for a later date.

Investigations into this matter are continuing.

