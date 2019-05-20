T Valley victorious in Western Football Zone Competition

It is something we have been looking forward to. This is the second final we have gone to in a row. We tried preparing ourselves as much as possible to make sure we brought it [championship] home today and we did it.”

That was T Valley Coach, Marcus Harrow, expressing his delight following his team’s hard fought 2-1 victory over 1987 All Stars from Anse La Raye in Sunday’s final, of the Total Construction Supplies Fresh Start Western Football Zone Competition played Sunday at a jam packed Marigot Playing Field.

Sponsor Timothy Mangal of Total Construction Supplies (centre) with the winning Team T Valley.

The game fulfilled all expectations and then some with excitement from start to finish. Brandon Modeste who received the MVP award, opened the scoring for T Valley in the 11th minute. However, with the half time whistle about to blow, Anse La Raye Captain Erickson Reid scored the equalizer. Both teams had their chances in the second half, but the goalkeepers were equal to the task at least until the 65th minute mark. That’s when Ishmael Williams broke the deadlock with what proved to be the game winner.

Any hopes 1987 All Stars may have had in tying the game took a turn for the worse, when one of their players received a yellow card then a red card forcing them to play shorthanded for the remainder of the game. In third place playoff that preceded the final, RV Juniors who were thoroughly disappointed at not having played in the finals, took out their frustration on CT Foundation in a big way blanking them 7-0. Shervon Eleuthere scored a hat trick. The other goal scorers were Ernill Eleuthere, Curtis Edward, Nickey Henry and Wesley Wilson.

No doubt about it this was a statement game for RV Juniors. Afterwards their Coach, Charlery Gerard: “I think today’s game was basically something that we needed. Many persons expected us to win the tournament as defending champs. Going out 1-0 in the semifinals was a bit of a disappointment, so the players were determined today to make an example of any team they played. In fact, Foundation are one of the strongest teams in the valley and to beat them convincingly 7-0 made a statement as to how the players felt after the disappointing loss in the semifinals.”

Commenting on the competition he said: “I think this is the second time that Total Construction hosted. It was really good in bringing out the fans. Also Roseau Valley is one of the biggest tournaments we usually have. We always look forward to playing it in terms of the quality of football that brings together various communities.”

During the awards presentation that followed the final, Vice President of the St Lucia Football Association Western Zone and Chairman of the Roseau Valley Football League, Alvin Francis said: “It was a really hard fought final. I think this was one of the best finals I have ever seen. It was well played, everything was going according to what we expected the game to be. We know there is a lot of talent on both teams and knew it was going to be a tough physical game. I want to congratulate everybody, the coaches Marcus Harrow and Sommers Agustin for a job well done with their teams.”

He also went on and thanked Timothy Mangal of Total Construction and said: “He has been there with us and his continuing support and building the west this is what we really want. The comradery in the west we want to build the west.”

Captain of the 1987 All Stars Erickson Reid (left) received the second place trophy from St Lucia Football Association official Alvin Francis.

Addressing the gathering Mangal said: “It is indeed a pleasure to be here this afternoon to witness the grand final of this Western Zone Total Construction Supplies Fresh Start Football Tournament. We at Total Construction Supplies believe in empowering the youth. We believe in investing in the youth of this country because we know it is only way that a nation will develop and prosper. What better way to do it that through the element of sports. It is a mechanism, a vehicle that will engage the youth prevent them from getting involved in much of the crime that is affecting our country.”

Mangal although generally pleased with the final outcome of the tournament, was not totally happy with the way it progressed and highlighted one of the areas that needed attention and said: “I believe too many matches in this tournament were not played because of teams not showing up.”

In closing, he praised the four teams who played on Sunday and despite City Foundation losing the third place playoff 7-0 he said: “They are a very young team and have a lot of talent and the potential to go very far.” He also praised RV Juniors T Valley and 1987 All Stars from Anse La Raye for putting on a good show.