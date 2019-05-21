U.S. Government’s OPIC Delegation to Visit Saint Lucia

Prime Minister Hon. Allen Chastanet is welcomed to Maralago by US President and First Lady

On Wednesday 22nd May 2019, Saint Lucia will welcome a high level delegation from the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), the United States (U.S.) Government’s development finance institution. This visit stems from a meeting Prime Minister Honourable Allen M. Chastanet attended with U.S. President Donald J. Trump on March 22nd to discuss trade, energy investment, and security. The delegation is led by OPIC Acting President and Chief Executive Officer David Bohigian, with the purpose of exploring investment opportunities in energy and other critical sectors.

While in Saint Lucia the delegation will meet with Prime Minister Chastanet, the Cabinet of Ministers and visit specific sites including the proposed site for the southern port in Vieux Fort, Cul De Sac bay and the Castries Port. Also attending some of the meetings and visits will be Ambassador of the United States of America, Linda S. Taglialatela.

During a session of Parliament following the initial meeting with the U.S. President, Prime Minister Chastanet updated the public on the discussions, stating: “Saint Lucia is always looking to strengthen our relationships with long standing allies such as the United States. The President and his team were very much in listening mode as to how they may strengthen the relationship with the region. Ultimately we had a very promising meeting, and I am excited about the discussions we had in the areas of energy, investment and trade and security. I am looking forward to outcomes of our discussion and will keep the public updated as things begin to unfold.”

The OPIC team will also meet with SLASPA officials, Invest Saint Lucia and representatives of the Saint Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture.