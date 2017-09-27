Tailor-made Clothing In 8 weeks? At Lifeline, It’s possible!

One year after opening its doors to the public, Lifeline Centre continues to impact: marginalized communities of Castries; touch heart and lives of individuals through its diversified services and committed volunteers.

Last Thursday, September 15, twelve (12) enthused participants of the Sewing Course formally received certificates during the first Graduation Ceremony for the course. The facilitator was Carmen Charles.

Observing this animated evening of laughter, fond memories, display of tailor-made clothing, accessories and simple home furnishings, it was evident participants had maximized this opportunity, exhibiting an impressive level of creativity in their products.

The Run-Way segment was one of the memorable highlights of the evening! Participants aged 40 – 65 years proudly donned and modelled original tailor-made outfits and matching accessories!

Commenting on participants’ shared experiences during the eight (8) weeks, Lifeline Coordinator Pastor Phillip expressed admiration for comradery and teamwork among graduates, and indicated this was essential to their achievement. Further, he noted, while he is very encouraged by the high demand for the sewing course, it is regrettable that individuals had to be turned down due to insufficient resources. Notwithstanding, the Centre is grateful for Corporate Citizens like Courts Ltd who assisted in donating two sewing machines.

Additionally, Co-coordinator, Amanda Richardson noted that she was pleased Lifeline continues to be inclusive and accessible to all individuals irrespective of socio-economic background, religion or ethnicity. Also, she expressed heartfelt gratitude for volunteers’ genuine commitment in fulfilling Lifeline’s mission and vision.