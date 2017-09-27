Urgent: Information Required From Vessels Traveling To Dominica

September 27th, 2017 comments

Tuesday, September 26, 2017 — In an effort to speed up the arrival process of relief items into Dominica, the following information should be forwarded to the OECS Commission from all vessels originating in the OECS destined for Dominica to ensure ease of passage:

  1. Vessel name
  2. Length, draft and height
  3. Cargo and port requirement 
  4. Estimated day and time of arrival
  5. Duration of stay
  6. Homeport
  7. Proposed port of entry (Roseau or Portsmouth)

The Commission will relay this information to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), which will liaise wth the relevant authorities on the ground in Dominica.

All information should be sent to media@oecs.org

Related Stories

Facebook Comments

© Star Publishing Company 2017. All rights reserved.