Taiwan – St Lucia Partnership Trade Exhibition in full swing

The doors of the Johnson Centre opened on Friday November 24 welcoming Saint Lucians to the 10th edition of the Taiwan – Saint Lucia Partnership Trade Exhibition. During a ceremony held to commemorate the occasion, Taiwanese Ambassador to Saint Lucia Douglas C.T. Shen, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Commerce, Industry, Investment, Enterprise Development and Consumer Affairs Bradley Felix, Governor General Dame Pearlette Louisy, Acting Prime Minister Guy Joseph, and First Lady Raquel DuBoulay-Chastanet were summoned to perform the cutting of the ribbon and of the cake in the presence of traders, members of the public and the press.

During the ceremony an impressive fusion of Taiwanese and Saint Lucian culture, showcased through dance, music and dramatic performances, set the stage for what is hoped will be a memorable weekend for all involved.

The aim of the trade show is to expose nationals and visitors to Saint Lucian businesses and business owners and to encourage networking and collaboration between local entrepreneurs.

Products and services from a record-breaking 66 local and seven Taiwanese companies will remain on display until Sunday November 26 at the Johnson Centre in Rodney Bay, Gros Islet.