Crystal awards, like this Art Vase, are most on demand at Trophy Centre Plus

For over twenty years Trophy Centre Plus has been one of the leading names in Saint Lucia’s trophy manufacturing market. From the company’s inception, its founder David McDiarmed has ensured the business has maintained a standard that customers have come to rely on. Over the years the company has gone from strength to strength and has successfully adapted to the ever-shifting demands of a vibrant sports and awards market. Despite the changes, the company has remained a family-owned business. McDiarmed sat with STAR Businessweek to discuss how his family juggles the increasing demands of the trophy market.

What is on offer at your company?

McDiarmed: We offer a wide range of products including trophies and plaques, customized gift items, acrylic, glass crystal and wooden awards. We also offer certificates, name badges, desk gift items, laser and rotary engraving as well as colour printing of a myriad of products. And we carry promotional items such as pens, pencils, coasters, diaries, buttons, keyrings, tumblers, mugs and glasses. We’re always expanding our product range, as we’ve recently gone into signage. I think our customers appreciate that.

How is the business different compared to when you started?

McDiarmed: At first we focused on awards, trophies, plaques and badges but, over the years, we’ve expanded the range of our products and services in order to stay relevant and keep up with demand. We manufacture most of our acrylic awards and create custom pieces for our clients. Also, our sister company, SportLocka Plus, manufactures physical education uniforms, soccer, netball, basketball, and volleyball uniforms as well, which we also supply as sporting gear and accessories.

Who belongs to your target market?

McDiarmed: We focus on a number of different sectors. Students are often recognized for their academic and sports accomplishments, so there’s a market when it comes to schools. Our other clients include government ministries, sports clubs, social clubs, churches, plus hotels and the general public as we now find ourselves catering for birthdays, weddings and other private festivities.

What feedback do you get from your customers?

McDiarmed: The feedback from clients is mostly positive. Our main objective is to let everyone leave the store with at least something. That’s why if the items in the store aren’t to their liking, we give them the option of creating their own design which we then replicate in acrylic.

How many branches do you have?

McDiarmed: Three different locations: Castries, Vieux Fort, and Kingstown, St. Vincent, with a complement of seventeen employees. We’ve come a long way over the years.

Which of your services/products are most on demand?

McDiarmed: Our most popular products are our trophies and acrylic awards; but recently we’ve witnessed a great peak in our gift items and customized tomb plaques.

Dave McDiarmed (pictured), founder

of Trophy Centre Plus and SportLocka Plus

says despite the changes it’s been through

over the years, the company remains a family one.

When are your peak periods?

McDiarmed: There are a few of those. The main one is usually between January and March, at the height of the school sports season on the island. School graduation ceremonies typically occur between May and August, so we find there’s a higher demand for our services during that period as well. November to December is also vital for us, because there are many Christmas awards organised by the various businesses and public sector establishments.

How much does the brand recognition enjoyed by your business, play in its success today?

McDiarmed: It’s huge and I think it distinguishes us from everyone else. We have a long record of excellent and reliable service and our loyal customers recognize that.

Do you export your products/services?

McDiarmed: We do. Mostly to St. Vincent, where our company has a branch; however, we do ship to other islands upon request.

What advice would you offer to young entrepreneurs looking to break into the market?

McDiarmed: My advice to anyone who wants to start a business is to prepare to work hard, and always remember that your customer is the most important person. You have to be extremely strong and level-headed in order to handle the numerous challenges that present themselves.

