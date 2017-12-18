Venezuela Municipal Elections Update

On Thursday, December 14, 2017 Venezuelan Ambassador to Saint Lucia, Her Excellency Leiff Escalona addressed the media concerning the results of Venezuela’s December 10 municipal elections.

According to the Ambassador’s report 9,139,564 Venezuelans, which represents more than 47.32% of the national voters list, made it to polls to cast their votes. A total of 335 mayors were elected of which 308 seats were won by the Bolivarian Alliance. The opposition won a total of 25 seats and the remaining two seats were won by independent parties.

The Ambassador also declared that the recent elections were held in a peaceful environment. “There was peace and tranquility on every street corner in Venezuela,” she said, before addressing claims that the alleged dictatorship portrayed by the world media sends a false message. “The Venezuelan people send a clear and resounding message to the world that in Venezuela there is an active democracy,” she added.

On October 15, 2017 the country had sworn in 23 governors for each of the country’s 23 states, whereby the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) won governance over 18 territories. At a gathering at the Venezuelan embassy in Vigie, Castries, where the election results were streamed live, Ambassador Escalona had claimed, “Some mayors in areas where most of the violence and the deaths took place – about three of them – left the country . . . Now we have calm. After the elections everyone has agreed to work.”

On the question of whether the restoration of a comfortable living environment for citizens has already been established, the Ambassador highlighted that the process is being jeopardized due to a strained relationship with the United States but the country is moving forward with other options: “For example, in terms of food we have a financial blockade, an international blockade by the United States and, of course, this kind of blockade interrupts normal imports in Venezuela, but it was possible to find new ways, different solutions to guarantee food and medicine for the people. Now the situation is becoming better.”