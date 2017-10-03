Under the Auspices of His Grace Arch Bishop Robert Rivas, the Villa St Joseph Home for the Elderly hosts a Fundraising Dinner at the Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa on Saturday November 4th, 2017 at 7pm. Tickets Cost: $130.00 and can be purchased by calling 453-4763 or Email: villastjoseph1987@gmail.com.

— “The Villa St. Joseph Home for the Elderly is a non-profit organization catering to the needs of the elderly in our community. Much of the finances which we receive to fund our operations are through our many fundraising exercises.”