Villa St Joseph Home for the Elderly hosts a Fundraising Dinner

October 3rd, 2017 comments

Under the Auspices of His Grace Arch Bishop Robert Rivas, the Villa St Joseph Home for the Elderly hosts a Fundraising Dinner at the Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa on Saturday November 4th, 2017 at 7pm. Tickets Cost: $130.00 and can be purchased by calling 453-4763 or Email: villastjoseph1987@gmail.com.

— “The Villa St. Joseph Home for the Elderly is a non-profit organization catering to the needs of the elderly in our community. Much of the finances which we receive to fund our operations are through our many fundraising exercises.”

Related Stories

Facebook Comments

© Star Publishing Company 2017. All rights reserved.