Luncheon at Fond Doux, held to Support Dominica

Fond Doux Plantation and Resort hosted a buffet luncheon on Sunday 1st October, 2017 in aid of disaster relief for our brothers and sisters of Dominica who were impacted seriously by the onslaught of Hurricane Maria. Please note that all proceeds will be donated to Dominica.

Mr, and Mrs. Lyton and Eroline Lamontagne and the staff members of Fond Doux Plantation and Resort see this initiative as part of their corporate social responsibility to our Caribbean brethren who are victims of the disaster left by Hurricane Maria.

This charitable activity, which will aid in relieving human suffering by providing care and support through the funds raised at the luncheon, will also assist in bringing a sense of comfort to our beloved brothers and sisters in Dominica.

The event included live musical accompaniment by Future Lights, Sulphur Stars Steel Band and a traditional folk band.