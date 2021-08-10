Vision Express Rewards Top Performing Students

Advertisement

Release, 10 August 2021Vision For Life Charity in conjunction with Vision Express is very excited to reward the top achievers in this year 2021 Common Entrance Exam. Education is very important and Vision For life in conjunction with Vision Express seeks to motivate and assist the youth of Saint Lucia.

Children are our future and assisting their education is very important to Vision Express. The idea came about when the planning committee met to discuss the next project under the Vision for Life Charity – One Community, One Vision.

Vision Express thought it would be a great idea as we could not embark on our social building activities due to COVID-19. Vision Express sees Saint Lucia as one large unique community of amazing people with bright futures.

Vision For Life awarded the top female and male students with a touch screen laptop, Blu Block eyewear with sunsensor that darkens in direct sunlight and a discount certificate if any of the students needed glasses.

The decision was made to equally reward the boys and girls, to motivate and inspire the males as it is very much needed. We hope that next year we can see an increase of boys in the top ten.

List of Awarded Students:

Zhante Edward (F) Camille Henry

Nisha Lovence (F) Camille Henry

Maegan Francis (F) Camille Henry

Gianna Fortune (F) Bonne Terre Prep

Imani Etienne (F) Camille Henry

Aiden George (M) Camille Henry

Jerelle William (M) Dame Pearlette

Hunter Radmore (M) Carmen Renee

Karvel Edward (M) Laborie Boys Primary School

Carter Clauzel (M) Camille Henry

Students Receiving their Awards